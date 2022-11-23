Uruguay vs. South Korea picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Uruguay and South Korea will get the action started for Group H on Thursday morning as they’re set to face off at 8 a.m. ET. You can catch the action live on FS1 or Telemundo, or via livestream on the Fox Sports app and Peacock.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Uruguay vs. South Korea

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Uruguay: -145

Draw: +270

South Korea: +450

Moneyline pick: Uruguay -145

Uruguay are looking like the team to beat in Group H, boasting the likes of Luis Suarez, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, and a slew of other players who contribute to their dangerous-looking squad. Valencia striker Edinson Cavani will likely spend plenty of time up top for Uruguay, bringing a wealth of experience as he’ll be involved in his fourth World Cup tournament. Suarez is also making his fourth World Cup appearance, as both players will likely be participating in the World Cup for the final time.

South Korea boast one of the Premier League’s elite scorers in Son Heung-min, last season’s co-Golden Boot winner with Tottenham. He suffered an injury on November 1 and still remains to be seen if he’ll be in the lineup for Thursday’s match, but if he doesn’t take the field then it’ll definitely hurt South Korea’s chances even further.

Despite the upsets we’ve already seen in the group stage so far, I’m backing Uruguay to get the comfortable win at Education City Stadium.