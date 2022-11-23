 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Belgium vs. Canada in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Belgium and Canada face off on Wednesday, November 23. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Soccer: World Cup-Belgium vs USA
Belgium is one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

World Cup Group F play kicks off Wednesday with Canada and Belgium squaring off at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be available to watch on Fox and to stream on Fox Sports Live or the Fox Sports App.

Belgium, the No. 2-ranked team in the world, is the favorite to win Group F while Canada is likely to be jockeying with Croatia for the second spot. The Canadians have perhaps their best national team ever, and even a draw in this matchup could set them up well to advance to the knockout round.

Belgium is a -185 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is +330 while a Canada is a +500 underdog to win.

Belgium vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, November 23
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation