How to watch Belgium vs. Canada in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

World Cup Group F play kicks off Wednesday with Canada and Belgium squaring off at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be available to watch on Fox and to stream on Fox Sports Live or the Fox Sports App.

Belgium, the No. 2-ranked team in the world, is the favorite to win Group F while Canada is likely to be jockeying with Croatia for the second spot. The Canadians have perhaps their best national team ever, and even a draw in this matchup could set them up well to advance to the knockout round.

Belgium is a -185 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is +330 while a Canada is a +500 underdog to win.

Belgium vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.