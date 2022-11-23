Spain vs. Costa Rica picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The FIFA World Cup continues on as Group E will wrap up their first matchday with Spain taking on Costa Rica on Wednesday morning. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET from Al Thumama Stadium.

Spain, the favorite to win the group, will be looking to start their journey to the final as they hope to lift the World Cup trophy for the second time in their history. Costa Rica’s best finish came in 2014 when they made it to the quarterfinals, and they’ll be looking to make it back to the knockouts for the first time since then.

Los Ticos will have to overcome almost insurmountable odds, though, as both Spain and Germany are heavily favored to advance out of the group at -750 and -650, respectively. Costa Rica are priced at +700 to advance and they’ll need to topple one of the European giants in order to have a shot at a top two finish in Group E.

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Spain: -575

Draw: +650

Costa Rica: +1600

Moneyline pick: Spain -575

The line on this match isn’t much different from Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, and by now we all know how that matched ended up with Saudi Arabia taking a 2-1 victory. Anyone who placed a bet on +1600 Saudi Arabia came out huge winners in that matchup. Despite watching the tournament’s first huge upset, it’d be impossible for me to actually back anything but a Spain win in this one. The last time these two sides met, La Furia Roja steamrolled Los Ticos with a 5-0 scoreline back in 2017. I’d expect the Spanish side to turn in a similar result this time.

Stacked with talented players like Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedri, Rodri, and a slew of other stars, the Barcelona-heavy Spain squad shouldn’t have too much trouble with Costa Rica on the day. Take the 2010 world champs to get the win in this one as they head toward a top two finish in Group E.