Belgium vs. Canada picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Belgium vs. Canada in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Team Arrival - Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium disembarks an aircraft upon arrival ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Hamad International Airport Special Events Terminal on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Cathrin Mueller - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Belgium and Canada open up their Group F play at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Belgium are among the favorites to win the World Cup while upstarts Canada look to make some noise as a young, under-the-radar squad.

At their best and when star forward Alphonso Davies is healthy, this Canadian team can hang with some of the world’s best. With Davies’ health in question, though, Belgium should be able to put a couple goals on the board and hold off an upset attempt. Even with Romelu Lukaku set to miss this match, Belgium have enough talent to make up for his absence.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Belgium vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, November 23
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Belgium: -185
Draw: +330
Canada: +500

Moneyline pick: Belgium -185

Betting a draw would be tempting if we were more sure Davies would be at 100% but without knowing that, Belgium to win is the best bet here. Canada are scrappy and can hang with Belgium, but they may not be able to do so for 90 minutes.

