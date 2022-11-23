Belgium vs. Canada picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Belgium and Canada open up their Group F play at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Belgium are among the favorites to win the World Cup while upstarts Canada look to make some noise as a young, under-the-radar squad.

At their best and when star forward Alphonso Davies is healthy, this Canadian team can hang with some of the world’s best. With Davies’ health in question, though, Belgium should be able to put a couple goals on the board and hold off an upset attempt. Even with Romelu Lukaku set to miss this match, Belgium have enough talent to make up for his absence.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Belgium vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Belgium: -185

Draw: +330

Canada: +500

Moneyline pick: Belgium -185

Betting a draw would be tempting if we were more sure Davies would be at 100% but without knowing that, Belgium to win is the best bet here. Canada are scrappy and can hang with Belgium, but they may not be able to do so for 90 minutes.