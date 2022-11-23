How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on November 23

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a Thanksgiving eve episode coming live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

There will be plenty to dive into tonight in the fallout show from Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. We have two new world champions in AEW and we’ll see how their respective reigns will begin. We’ll also see a few title matches tonight as well as the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

MJF is your new AEW World Champion as he defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear on Saturday. He predictably went back on his word to win the title in an honorable fashion and provided some controversy in the process. At the end of the match, William Regal turned on Moxley by handing a pair of brass knuckles to MJF, allowing for the challenger to hit the champ with it and pick up the victory. It doesn’t appear that the new champ or the former champ will be on the show tonight, but we’ll for sure get plenty of recaps over what took place.

After a multi-month hiatus due to the CM Punk incident at All Out, The Elite returned to the company at Full Gear and lost to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. It was revealed that this encounter was the first match of a best-of-seven series between the two teams for the trios belts. Match No. 2 will take place tonight and we’ll see if Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks can even the series at 1-1.

The finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will take place tonight as Ricky Starks goes one-on-one with Ethan Page. After defeating Lance Archer on Rampage this past Friday, Starks downed Brian Cage on the Full Gear pre-show to advance to the finals. We’ll see who earns themselves a future title shot tonight.

In the women’s division, Jamie Hayter captured the interim AEW Women’s World Championship by defeating Toni Storm this past Saturday. She was aided by Britt Baker and Rebel towards the end of the match and put Storm down to take the belt. We’ll see what the direction is for the new champ and if the company revisits the tension between her and Baker a few months ago.

Also on the show, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Tomorhiro Ishii on tonight’s show. Jericho successfully defended his belt in a four-way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara at the ppv. We’ll also get AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending his title against Jake Hager.