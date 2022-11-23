Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 23

With a loaded 12-game slate Wednesday, there are plenty of choices for bettors when it comes to player props in the NBA. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 7.5 assists vs. Celtics (+110)

Doncic has been averaging 8.1 assists per game this season and has gone over this line in the last two contests. The Celtics might key in on the Dallas guard, forcing him to move the ball around more than usual. At plus money, this is one of the best props on the board.

Kevin Huerter over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Hawks (+135)

Huerter gets to face his former team Wednesday and he’s on fire from behind the arc. The guard has shot 50% from deep on 118 total attempts, so this isn’t as small of a sample size as people might think. He’s hit the over on this line in the last two games, and five of the last six. The revenge game narrative is strong, so back Huerter to hit 4+ triples here.

Stephen Curry over 40.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Clippers (-110)

Curry is averaging 32.3 points per game, so this is a bit low on the PRA line. Even with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out, the Warriors will want to make a statement against the team many feel are their biggest competition this season. That starts with Curry, who has been the lone consistent presence in Golden State’s offense this year. He should be able to easily cross this threshold, even if this game turns into a blowout.