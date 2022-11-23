NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, November 23

We’ve got 12 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which provides plenty of spots to find DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,800

McDaniels continues to come in under the $5k threshold despite averaging 22.5 DKFP per game. He’s topped 27.0 fantasy points in two of the last three games and might get more run if Kyle Anderson is ruled out Wednesday. Back McDaniels to have a strong showing ahead of Thanksgiving day.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards, $4,300

After some struggles early in the season, Kispert is starting to come into his own. The rookie has scored 30+ fantasy points in two of his last five games and had 29.0 DKFP the last time out. With the Wizards potentially having some players out in the backcourt, Kispert might get even more run Wednesday.

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets, $4,200

Seth Curry has been ruled out, which makes Harris the primary perimeter threat for the Nets Wednesday. He’s coming off a bad showing Tuesday, which might give some people pause when considering him. However, Harris has gone for 26+ DKFP in each of the two games prior to Tuesday’s contest. He should see more shots with Curry out and is likely to experience positive regression.