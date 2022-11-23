Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday in a matchup of two of the best teams early in the season. The Trail Blazers are going to be without star point guard Damian Lillard for this game as he recovers from a calf strain. The Cavaliers will be without Caris LeVert, while Kevin Love is questionable.

Cleveland is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 213.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +8

Even without Lillard, Portland has been a feisty team this season. The Blazers are 3-2 in games without the guard but are coming in on a three-game losing streak. The Cavaliers enter this game on a three-game winning streak, which is why the number is bigger than usual here. However, take Portland to keep things close and cover this spread.

Over/Under: Under 213.5

These are two of the best defensive teams in the league. The Blazers rank seventh in points allowed per game, while the Cavaliers check in at six. A low-scoring contest seems to be on the cards, despite the offensive firepower on display. Take the under here.