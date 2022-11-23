Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Celtics on Wednesday

Two Finals contenders lock horns Wednesday evening when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is officially listed as questionable but the line suggests he’s likely to play.

The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 218.5.

Mavericks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +4.5

Even if Tatum does play, Dallas has a star itself in Luka Doncic. This should be an exciting contest between the two MVP contenders, which likely results in a close game. The Mavericks are struggling a bit after losing two of their last three games but the Celtics also saw their long winning streak end Monday. Take Dallas to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 218.5

These two units have been solid defensively and the thinking on this will change if Tatum gets ruled out. For now, this number is simply too low. Boston’s last seven games would’ve gone over this line easily. Even with Dallas trending towards the under more often, the over is the play on this line as long as Tatum suits up.