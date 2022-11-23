Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets will look to bounce back from a loss Tuesday when they visit the Toronto Raptors Wednesday evening. The Raptors are still without Pascal Siakam, while Kyrie Irving is back from his suspension for the Nets.

The Raptors are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 221.5.

Nets vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -2.5

The Nets actually won the initial meeting between these teams 109-105, but they are coming off a bad showing Tuesday against the 76ers. Even though the Raptors don’t have Siakam, they’ve got most of their rotation back and won two of their last three games. The only loss came in overtime. Take the Raptors, who are more fresh, to get the win and cover Wednesday.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

The first game between these teams went under this total. The Nets might have some struggles on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Raptors rank in the middle of the league when it comes to points per game. The under is the safer option here.