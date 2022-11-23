Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks meet up in a Central division clash Wednesday, with both teams looking to keep winning ways going. The Bulls snapped the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday, while the Bucks took care of the Trail Blazers.

Milwaukee is a 6.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 223.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6.5

In the last four seasons, the Bucks have lost this matchup just once. That number goes up to two if you include playoff games. Milwaukee has absolutely dominated this series and that should be the case again Wednesday. Take the Bucks to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

Without Khris Middleton in the lineup, the Bucks rank near the middle of the league in points per game. The Bulls sit slightly below them in the same category. Historically, this matchup has trended over this total but the under is the play given how these teams have performed this season.