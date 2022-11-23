Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Warriors on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Clippers face the Golden State Warriors in a matchup of what many believe are the top teams in the Western conference. The Clippers will be without star forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, while the Warriors should have everyone back in the lineup after resting their starters Monday.

The Warriors are 9.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 223.

Clippers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -9.5

After getting some rest Monday, the Warriors will get to face a shorthanded Clippers team at home before Thanksgiving. This has the makings of a statement game for Golden State, even with George and Leonard on the bench. Take the Warriors to win big here.

Over/Under: Over 223

Even with Golden State expected to cover here, the Warriors have been sloppy defensively. The Clippers are deep enough to put points on the board and push this total over. Even if this game gets out of hand, this number isn’t high enough to consider the under.