Who is the referee for Morocco vs. Croatia Group F match?

Morocco and Croatia will kick off their group stage campaigns on Wednesday morning, getting the Group F action started at 5 a.m. ET. Morocco will hope to upset Croatia, who finished as the tournament runners-up after losing to France in 2018’s World Cup final. You can catch all the action from Al Bayt Stadium on FS1.

Croatia are the favorites to win, priced at +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Morocco are underdogs at +275 while a draw comes in at +225. The Croatians are also favored to advance out of the group at -200 while Morocco is next in line at +200, just ahead of Canada at +275.

Wednesday morning’s contest will be officiated by Fernando Rapallini in the center, with fellow Argentinians Juan Belatti and Diego Bonfa serving as his assistants on the touchline. 44-year-old Rapallini sees his first World Cup as he’s spent time as a referee in Argentina’s Primera Division, and served as the first Latin American to referee a European championship when he made three appearances in last year’s UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. He issued 12 yellow cards and awarded three penalty kicks through those three matches, and also handed out 16 yellow cards, one second yellow, one straight red, and one penalty through five CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

The total cards for this game is set at 4.5 with the under coming in at -165, while the over is priced at +120. Here’s a look at Rapallini’s entire officiating crew for Wednesday morning’s match.