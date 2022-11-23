Who is the referee for Germany vs. Japan Group E match?

Group E will get underway on Wednesday morning as the 2022 FIFA World Cup heads into day four in the group stage. Germany will take on Japan to kick things off in the group at 8 a.m. ET from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. The Germans will look for redemption after crashing out of the group stage in 2018, while Japan has a steep hill to climb with both Germany and Spain favored to advance out of Group E this year.

Germany are the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -230 while Japan comes in at +650. A draw is set at +380 for Wednesday’s contest. Germany is favored to advance out of the group at -650, just behind the favorites Spain at -750. Japan is set at +300 to qualify for the knockouts, while Costa Rica comes in last at +700.

Ivan Barton of El Salvador will be the main official for Wednesday morning’s match, with David Moran and Zachari Zeegelaar serving as his two assistants on the touchline. Barton has plenty of experience both domestically and internationally, officiating in El Salvador’s Primera Division while heading up the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the U-17 World Cup in 2019. He also was a referee in four CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers through the last cycle, handing out 15 yellows, one second yellow, and awarding three penalty kicks through those four matches.

The total cards for this match is set at 3.5, with the over coming in at +100 while the under is priced at -135. Here’s the full list of Barton’s officiating crew for the match at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday morning.