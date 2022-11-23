Who is the referee for Spain vs. Costa Rica Group E match?

Spain and Costa Rica will play in the early afternoon window to continue play in Group E. The Spanish enter as heavy favorites to win this matchup but Costa Rica did surprise the last time it was placed in a “Group of Death”, so there might be some value in taking the underdog.

Mohammed Abdulla of the United Arab Emirates will be the main referee for this contest. He’ll be supported by two UAE assistant referees. Abdulla has officiated several matches in the AFC Champions League and UAE domestic league, but he’s only only done one World Cup match before this contest. He has handed out 4.4 cards per game in UAE’s domestic competition but that number goes down slightly to 4.0 in AFC Champions League games.

The over/under on cards for this matchup is set at 3.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over priced at +100. Given Abdulla’s record and his potential hesitancy to give out less cards as the match becomes more prominent, the under might be the play.