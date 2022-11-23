Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Thursday, November 24

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Thursday with four matches as the last two groups will play their first games of the group stage. Group G will get things started in the early slot with Switzerland vs. Cameroon at 5 a.m. ET, followed by both of Group H’s games with Uruguay vs. South Korea at 8 a.m. and Portugal vs. Ghana at 11 a.m. The day’s action will wrap up with the tournament favorites Brazil taking on Serbia at 2 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the action, let’s go over some of our favorite player props for Thursday’s slate with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vinicius Junior to score or assist vs. Serbia (+100)

The 22-year-old Brazilian has been having a solid season with Real Madrid, notching six goals and three assists through 14 matches for Los Blancos. He’ll be surrounded by plenty of firepower with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, and Raphinha all attacking the goal along with him. While Neymar would be a good shout for this prop as well, Vinicius is a little more appealing at plus odds.

Son Heung-Min to have 3 or more shots vs. Uruguay (+125)

South Korea likely won’t be able to log a positive result against Uruguay, but they’ve got last season’s Premier League co-Golden Boot winner on their squad who could end up bringing plenty of attacking play. He’s had a slow start with Tottenham this season, only logging three goals and two assists through 13 matches. He suffered an eye injury on November 1 and underwent surgery to repair it, but was still called up to the national team. Keep an eye on his status but if he makes the starting lineup against Uruguay, this could be decent bet at good value.

Bernardo Silva for 1 or more assists vs. Ghana (+200)

Silva has five assists on the season for Manchester City, adding two goals, and should be a key contributor if Portugal are going to find success in the group stage. He’ll have plenty of options to serve up top, with Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo expected to be very heavily involved in the attack. At +200, it’s hard to pass up this prop for the 28-year-old midfielder.