Pick on the total for Denver-IUPUI on November 23

The IUPUI Jaguars offense has gotten off to another rough start this season after being the lowest scoring team in college basketball last season and head to Louisiana for a neutral court game against Denver on Wednesday.

Denver Pioneers (-11.5, 134) vs. IUPUI Jaguars

IUPUI has yet to score 60 points in a game this season awhile shooting 19% from 3-point range against Division I teams, which ranks 359th in the country.

Denver’s outside shooting is not much better as they enter Wednesday’s game converting 24.3% of their 3-point shots, which ranks 343rd in the country.

IUPUI is a pretty average tempo team while Denver is playing slower than in past seasons, ranking 280th in possessions per game.

After ranking 315th in points scored on a per possession basis last season, Denver has been more stout on defense this season ranking 173rd and have allowed 73 points or fewer in all four of their games this season.

Since the start of last season, IUPUI is last in the country in points scored on a per loss basis and will be in another low scoring affair on Wednesday.

The Play: Denver vs. IUPUI Under 134

