Japan scores equalizer in 75th minute, win with 83rd minute goal vs. Germany in World Cup opener

UPDATE: Japan held off Germany and secured a 2-1 win in the World Cup opener.

UPDATE: The Samurai Blue are turning this match into a stunner. Takuma Asano scored a goal in the 83rd minute to give Japan a 2-1 lead over Germany.

HOW DID THIS GO IN?! pic.twitter.com/tlcN3wmd5d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

The Japanese soccer team faced a stiff challenge in their World Cup opener, but they might be in position to secure a crucial point. After trailing 1-0 for much of the match, Ritsu Doan scored in the 75th minute to equalize.

JAPAN TIES IT AGAINST GERMANY pic.twitter.com/tWjh7omItR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

Japan entered the match as a fairly sizable underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ahead of the match, Germany was a -230 favorite while Japan was a +650 underdog. A draw was installed at +380. Following Doan’s goal, a draw moved to -115.

Japan had +1000 odds to win Group E and +300 odds to advance from the group. If they can salvage a draw with Germany to open the tournament, this becomes a wide open group behind Spain. Of course, this also assumes Spain doesn’t get tripped up by the Samurai Blue.