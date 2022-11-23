Chiefs add RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Injured Reserve with ankle injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 of the NFL season. They continue to be riddled with injuries, and that looks like it will continue this week. Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has had an up-and-down season. He has seen his workload diminish in favor of the rookie Isiah Pacheco. To make matters worse, he has suffered a high ankle sprain and has been added to IR. This means he will miss at least the next four games for the Chiefs.

Chiefs placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve due to his high ankle sprain. He’s now out a minimum of four weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2022

Edwards-Helaire has 71 attempts for 302 yards, and three touchdowns in 10 games played this season. He never really caught on in the passing game, as he brought in 17 of his 23 targets for 151 more yards and three more scores. If he had been a consistent dual-threat running back, he likely wouldn’t have lost his job and would have been fantasy-relevant the entire season.

Pacheco has 75 rushes for 386 yards and a touchdown also in 10 games played this year. He has mainly served as the backup to CEH but will now get the first crack at leading the backfield on a high-octane offense and could be a fantasy football game-changer as the playoffs near.