Thibaut Courtois stops Alphonso Davies’ penalty kick in Belgium vs. Canada [VIDEO]

Belgium’s World Cup campaign against Canada appeared to be getting off to a rough start after a controversial call on Yannick Carrasco resulted in a penalty kick for Canada. Star Alphonso Davies, who was cleared to play in the game, stepped up to the spot attempting to give his team the lead. Belgium’s star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had other ideas.

BLOCKED BY COURTOIS



The search for a first-ever men's FIFA World Cup goal continues for Canada pic.twitter.com/M3v0ClUOfZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

Courtois has been one of the top keepers in the world for some time now, most recently registering a big Champions League run with Real Madrid last season. Stopping any penalty is a tough task and given Belgium’s past failures in big competitions, this could’ve been a really poor start for the team in the World Cup.

This is the second big penalty save of the tournament so far. Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa stopped a penalty from Robert Lewandowski in the match against Poland Tuesday to preserve a 0-0 draw for El Tri. We’ll see if Belgium are able to take advantage of Courtois’ big save.