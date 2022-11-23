7 Michigan State Spartans players charged following tunnel incident with Michigan Wolverines

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that seven Michigan State football players have been charged following an alleged fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel in the aftermath of the Michigan Wolverines’ 29-7 victory on Oct. 29.

The players charged are cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive end Zion Young and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.

Crump faces the most serious charge of felonious assault while Windmon was charged with assault and battery. The five other players were charged with aggravated assault.

BREAKING: Charges have been filed against 7 MSU football players for their involvement in the tunnel melee against Michigan players on Oct. 29



The charges stem from a fight involving the seven Spartans players charged and Michigan defensive back Gemon Green, who suffered a concussion, following the alleged assault.

Multiple videos of the fight went viral on social media. The Spartans suspended the seven players in question indefinitely on Nov. 1.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh passionately defended his team and made it clear that he expected criminal charges to be pressed against the Spartans players who were involved.