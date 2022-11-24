Best DFS lineup strategy for Bills-Lions on Thanksgiving

Week 12 of the NFL season will start with a jam-packed Thursday slate on Thanksgiving. The first game of the day will feature the Buffalo Bills taking on the Detroit Lions. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Injuries

The Bills have ruled out LB Tremaine Edmunds and DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle). Defensive end A.J. Apenesa is doubtful with an ankle injury while C Mitch More is questionable with both an elbow and an ankle injury.

The Lions will be without G Evan Brown (ankle), DE Charles Harris (groin), G Jonah Jackson (concussion), CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) and DE Josh Paschal (knee), who have been ruled out. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is questionable with a back injury.

Captain’s Chair

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills — $17,700

Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury and didn’t look like himself last week. At the end of the day, though, he is still Josh Allen. If he can recover even a little bit on the short week, he should be worthy of the Captain’s Chair in your lineup. It also helps that the Detroit Lions are giving up the most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills — $16,800

Even when Allen struggled last week, Diggs still had a solid outing. He only had five targets, but he was able to bring in four of them for 48 yards and a touchdown. Diggs is consistently the leader in targets and receiving yards for the Bills. Allen was shown in practice this week without any braces on his elbow, so assuming that he is back to his usual self, Diggs should dominate this defense.

Value Plays

Kalif Raymond, WR, Detroit Lions — $5,400

The Lions have relied upon don their stout run game to keep them in games, but they are able to open it up with Jared Goff involving his receivers in the passing game. Raymond has been buried in the depth chart, but he was targeted seven times in Detroit’s game last week. He only came down with three of them for 33 yards, but if he sees that target share again, he should be useful as a value play. The Bills' defense is allowing the ninth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo Bills — $4,600

Speaking of favorable wide receiver matchups, McKenzie has entered the chat. The Detroit defense allows the fifth-most DFS points to receivers and is going to have to focus on slowing down Diggs if they have a hope of staying in this game. McKenzie got off to a hot start catching three touchdown passes in the first four weeks of the season. He has since cooled off, but this matchup favors him enough to be a start.