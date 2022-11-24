Breaking down NFL betting splits for Bills vs. Lions in Week 12 on Thanksgiving

Week 12 of the NFL season will get started with a jam-packed Thursday slate. The first of three games on Thanksgiving will feature the Buffalo Bills hitting the road to take on the Detroit Lions in a non-conference game. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Lions, Week 12 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bills are nine-point favorites. 57% of the handle and 60% of bets are being placed on the Lions to cover.

Is the public right? Reports are that Josh Allen has looked more like himself in practice leading up to the game. This is good news for Buffalo, as it was clear last week that his elbow injury affected his play. The Lions somehow find ways to stay in games, though, and I think they will be able to hang close enough to Buffalo in this one. Detroit should cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 54. 65% of the handle and 56% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Even though this is a higher point total, I think we will sail by it. Both of these teams are finding ways to score points a-plenty, and their defenses are providing little restriction. Even with Allen dealing with an elbow injury, the Bills have scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games, just like the Lions have. The over should hit in this game.

Betting the moneyline: The Bills are road favorites with moneyline odds at -435. Moneyline odds for the Lions are at +350. 73% of the handle and 78% of bets are being placed on the Bills to win.

Is the public right? Yes, the public is right, and Buffalo should be able to handle business on Thursday. This is the second game that they have played at Ford Field since they were displaced last week by the snow. If Allen is truly back to form, the Bills should be able to put up ample points on the Detroit defense and leave with a win on a short week.