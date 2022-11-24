 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Group G standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

The World Cup got underway November 20. We break down the results and standings for Group G.

By DKNation Staff
A supporter of Brazil shoots a ball in Doha on November 24, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

The World Cup favorites lead the way in Group G, which gets its slate of matches started on Thanksgiving day. Brazil enters the World Cup as +300 to win the tournament and -300 to win the group. The Brazilians hasn’t won the tournament since 2002 but is a perennial favorite. Since their last victory, they’ve been eliminated in the quarterfinals three times and finished in fourth place in 2014.

Switzerland and Serbia followed in groups odds with +550 and +650 odds of winning, respectively. Cameroon followed at +1200. While upsets do happen, this is likely a battle between Switzerland and Serbia to claim the second berth.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group G at the 2022 World Cup.

Group G standings

  1. Switzerland, 1-0-0, 1 GF, 0 GA, +1 GD, 3 points
  2. Brazil, 0-0-0, GF, GA, GD, 0 points
  3. Serbia, 0-0-0, GF, GA, GD, 0 points
  4. Cameroon, 0-0-1, 0 GF, 1 GA, -1 GD, 0 points

Group G schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, November 24
Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m.

Monday, November 28
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.

Friday, December 2
Brazil vs. Cameroon, 2 p.m.
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.

