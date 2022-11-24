Group G standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

The World Cup favorites lead the way in Group G, which gets its slate of matches started on Thanksgiving day. Brazil enters the World Cup as +300 to win the tournament and -300 to win the group. The Brazilians hasn’t won the tournament since 2002 but is a perennial favorite. Since their last victory, they’ve been eliminated in the quarterfinals three times and finished in fourth place in 2014.

Switzerland and Serbia followed in groups odds with +550 and +650 odds of winning, respectively. Cameroon followed at +1200. While upsets do happen, this is likely a battle between Switzerland and Serbia to claim the second berth.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group G at the 2022 World Cup.

Group G standings

Switzerland, 1-0-0, 1 GF, 0 GA, +1 GD, 3 points Brazil, 0-0-0, GF, GA, GD, 0 points Serbia, 0-0-0, GF, GA, GD, 0 points Cameroon, 0-0-1, 0 GF, 1 GA, -1 GD, 0 points

Group G schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m.

Monday, November 28

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.

Friday, December 2

Brazil vs. Cameroon, 2 p.m.

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.