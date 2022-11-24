Group H standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

Group H play began Thanksgiving day with Uruguay and South Korea kicking things off. Portugal and Ghana round out this group.

Portugal entered the World Cup as favorites to win this group according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Uruguay are expected to advance to the knockout stage, but Ghana and South Korea are no slouches. While this might not be considered the “Group of Death”, these four teams should all be competitive to make this one of the tougher groups to predict.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group H at the 2022 World Cup.

Group H standings

Uruguay, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point South Korea, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point Portugal, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points Ghana, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points

Group H schedule

Thursday, November 24

Uruguay 0, South Korea 0

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. ET

Monday, November 28

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 2

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. South Korea, 10 a.m. ET