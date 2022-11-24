 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Group H standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

The World Cup got underway November 20. We break down the results and standings for Group H.

By DKNation Staff
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022”Uruguay v Korea Republic&nbsp;”
Frederico Valverde of Uruguay, Jae-sung Lee of Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group H match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Group H play began Thanksgiving day with Uruguay and South Korea kicking things off. Portugal and Ghana round out this group.

Portugal entered the World Cup as favorites to win this group according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Uruguay are expected to advance to the knockout stage, but Ghana and South Korea are no slouches. While this might not be considered the “Group of Death”, these four teams should all be competitive to make this one of the tougher groups to predict.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group H at the 2022 World Cup.

Group H standings

  1. Uruguay, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point
  2. South Korea, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point
  3. Portugal, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points
  4. Ghana, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points

Group H schedule

Thursday, November 24
Uruguay 0, South Korea 0
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. ET

Monday, November 28
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m. ET
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 2
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. ET
Portugal vs. South Korea, 10 a.m. ET

