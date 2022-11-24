What is the spread for Bills vs. Lions? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Detroit Lions will host the Buffalo Bills for their annual Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Bills check in as 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 54.

The Bills actually played a “home game” in Detroit last week, as a tremendous amount of snow prevented them from playing in their home stadium. Buffalo went on to beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 in Week 11, and now they’ll take on the Lions on Thursday. That win ended a two-game losing streak for the Bills, who dropped close games to the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings to start the month of November.

Don’t look now, but the Lions have won three games in a row. Detroit started November with a 15-9 home win over the Green Bay Packers. Then, the Lions won a pair of road contests against the Chicago Bears and New York Giants. All of a sudden, this Detroit team has gone from 1-6 to 4-6 with some momentum heading into the final leg of this season.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Bills-Lions. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line was posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Lions odds, line movement

Nov. 23

Point spread: Bills, 9.5 points

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Bills -450, Lions +360

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Bills -475, Lions +380

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Bills -460, Lions +370

Bills vs. Lions betting trends

SU: Bills 7-3, Lions 4-6

ATS: TEAM 5-4-1, Lions 6-4

O/U: TEAM 3-7, Lions 7-3

Bills vs. Lions betting splits

Point spread: Lions 55% handle, 58% bets

Total: Over 65% handle, Under 56% bets

Moneyline: Bills 73% handle, 77% bets