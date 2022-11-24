Best DFS lineup strategy for Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Week 12 of the NFL season will get off to a hot start with three games on Thursday, November 24. The second game in the Thanksgiving slate will see the New York Giants hitting the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East divisional game. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Injuries

The Giants have ruled out TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), C Jon Feliciano (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), G Shane Lemieux (toe), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique) and T Evan Neal (knee, illness). Safety Dane Belton (collarbone), WR Richie James (knee), T Tyre Phillips (neck), S Jason Pinnock (jaw) and T Andrew Thomas (illness) are all questionable.

The Cowboys will only be without LB Anthony Barr, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Tarell Basham (illness) and DT Johnathan Hankins (illness) are both doubtful. Defensive end Dante Fowler (illness), DT Neville Gallimore (illness), CB Kelvin Joseph (illness), DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot, illness), DT Osa Odighizuwa (knee), LB Micah Parsons (knee, ankle) and S Donovan Wilson (illness) are all listed as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys — $16,500

Prescott is looking like his old self and putting together weekly solid performances in fantasy football and DFS. He hasn’t returned to his 2021 form when he was throwing for 400 yards a game or anything but is still playing well. Last week, he went 22 of 25 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Prescott doesn’t have a great matchup on paper but always seems to step up in these types of games, making him worthy of the Captain’s Chair.

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants — $15,600

With the injuries to the Giants' offense, Barkley finds himself needing to carry the bulk of the load. He is featured in both the rushing and receiving aspects of the offense and is by far the team’s best player. The Cowboys' defense presents a tough matchup, but Barkley should still see plenty of work. If anyone from the Giants has a good game, it will likely be him.

Value Plays

Brett Maher, K, Dallas Cowboys — $4,000

I feel icky suggesting two kickers as value plays, but they should be considered. There aren’t favorable matchups or workloads to take advantage of in this section so go with the kickers. Maher is coming off a game where he kicked four field goals, including a 60-yarder. When these teams met in Week 3, he kicked three field goals and should see more opportunities this week.

Graham Gano, K, New York Giants — $3,800

I know, I know, thinking of playing two kickers doesn’t bring much excitement to your lineup. The New York offense is depleted of stars outside of Barkley, and he can only do so much. Gano was the shining star for the Giants in Week 3 when he connected on three field goals 42 yards or longer. He had a rough outing last week but should bounce back this week with a DFS-worthy game.