Best DFS lineup strategy for Patriots-Vikings on Thanksgiving

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thursday, November 24. The three games on Thanksgiving will wrap up with the New England Patriots taking on the Minnesota Vikings in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Injuries

The Patriots have ruled out T Isaiah Wynn with a foot injury. Center David Andrews (thigh), T Yodny Cajuste (calf), CB Marcus Jones (ankle) and WR DeVante Parker (knee) are all listed as questionable.

The Vikings will be without CB Andrew Booth (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and CB Akayleb Evans (concussion), who have been ruled out. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is questionable with a calf injury.

Captain’s Chair

Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots — $13,500

Jomes is kind of a risk to go with because he doesn’t have many touchdowns on the year and has struggled with his accuracy. The benefit for him is that he has a favorable matchup against the Vikings' defense. They are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. If there is a game where Jones is worthy of a Captain’s Chair, it would be this way.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings — $10,800

Hockenson was acquired at the trade deadline and hasn’t had a breakout game for the Vikings yet. He had nine catches for 70 yards in his debut but then hasn't topped 45 yards since. He gets lost in the shuffle with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook also in the offense, but has a good matchup this week. The Patriots are giving up the 10th most DFS points to opposing tight ends, so he should be in line for a big game.

Value Plays

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots — $4,000

It pains me how many kickers I am recommending for DFS lineups this Thursday, but here we are. New England struggles to move the ball but has an advantageous matchup against the Vikings. The Minnesota defense is giving up the seventh-most DFS point to opposing kickers. Folk has had to play hero multiple times this season and gets another chance on Thursday.

Greg Joseph, K, Minnesota Vikings — $3,800

The Patriots' defense is giving up the 10th most DFS points per game to opposing kickers. When you look at the matchups for the Vikings outside of Hockenson, there isn’t much to capitalize on. Jefferson, Thielen and Cook all have tough matchups against the New England defense. This will likely mean they can make their way down the field but could have trouble finding the endzone. This game plan benefits Joseph to at least have several field goal looks on the day, which should make him a reliable value play.