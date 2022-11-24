Breaking down NFL betting splits for Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 12 on Thanksgiving

The second of a three-game Thanksgiving Day slate of NFL action will feature the Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The game will get started at 4:30 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

Below is a look at what sports bettors have been doing with their money leading up to kickoff.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 12 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cowboys are 10-point favorites. 61% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Giants to cover.

Is the public right? Yes. New York is in a great bounce-back spot after an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions last week thanks to three turnovers. Meanwhile, Dallas has to be feeling great about itself after a dominant showing against the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants should be the far more focused team in this spot, and 10 points is too much.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45.5. 63% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The best unit on the field in this matchup is the Cowboys defense, which ranks fifth in opponent yards per play (4.8). Both offenses are outside the top 10 in that statistic, so there is strong value to fading the public and taking the under in this spot.

Betting the moneyline: The Cowboys are home favorites with moneyline odds at -410. Moneyline odds for the Giants are at +330. 76% of the handle and 72% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to win.

Is the public right? Yes, the Cowboys will win this game, but the payout will be low. With -410 odds, a $41 bet would result in a $10 profit.