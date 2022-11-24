Breaking down NFL betting splits for Patriots vs. Vikings in Week 12 on Thanksgiving

The final game of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day slate will feature the Minnesota Vikings hosting the New England Patriots from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The matchup will get started at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC.

Below is a look at what bettors have been doing as we get closer to kickoff.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Vikings, Week 12 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Vikings are 2.5-point favorites. 66% of the handle and 75% of bets are being placed on the Vikings to cover.

Is the public right? Yes. Make sure you get this number under a field goal as the value is eliminated once it gets to three. The Vikings should be all sorts of motivated after a humiliating 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys just a few days ago.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 42.5. 67% of the handle and 59% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? Yes, the public is right again. Both offenses rank in the bottom half of the league in yards per play. The Vikings defense ranks 30th in that statistic, but New England hasn’t done enough to prove it can take advantage of bad defenses.

Betting the moneyline: The Vikings are home favorites with moneyline odds at -140. Moneyline odds for the Patriots are at +120. 69% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the Vikings to win.

Is the public right? Minnesota should be focused and ready for this matchup in a great bounce-back spot and when you combine that with the strong home-field advantage the Vikings have, these odds are good enough to consider taking them on the moneyline.