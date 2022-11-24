What is the spread for Giants vs. Cowboys? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Dallas Cowboys will host their NFC East rival — the New York Giants — on Thursday, Nov. 24. This is the second contest of NFL’s three-game Thanksgiving slate with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 9.5 point favorites with a total of 45.5 points.

The Cowboys are coming off a massive victory. In fact, it was the largest point differential for a road contest in the history of the franchise. Dallas beat the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in an absolute beatdown. That marks three wins in the past four tries for Dallas, who succumbed to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 within that stretch.

The Giants started the season with a surprising 6-1 record. However, they have lost two of their last three games, including a 31-18 defeat against the Detroit Lions last week. The Giants played the Cowboys in Week 3 of the NFL season, and Dallas walked away with a 23-16 victory. Cooper Rush served as the Cowboys QB in that game. Dak Prescott has since returned, and he’s playing with confidence heading into this Thanksgiving draw.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for TEAM-TEAM. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cowboys odds, line movement

Nov. 23

Point spread: Cowboys, 10-points

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -500, Giants +400

Nov. 20

Point spread: Cowboys -8

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -365, Giants +300

Nov. 16

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Giants +240

Giants vs. Cowboys betting trends

SU: Giants 7-3, Cowboys 7-3

ATS: Giants 7-3, Cowboys 7-3

O/U: Giants 3-7, Cowboys 4-6

Giants vs. Cowboys betting splits

Point spread: Giants 59% handle, 63% bets

Total: Over 64% handle, Under 64% bets

Moneyline: Cowboys 69% handle, 68% bets