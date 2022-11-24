NFL playoff picture: What does Giants-Cowboys mean for NFC standings

The Thanksgiving Day slate features playoff implications for all three games, and the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have identical records at 7-3 as they get ready for the stretch run of the regular season. The game will get started at 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington and will air on FOX. The Cowboys are ten-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the season ended prior to the start of the Thanksgiving Day slate, Dallas would be the fifth seed in the NFC and New York would be the sixth seed. They’re tied with the Cowboys for second in the division and fifth overall, but Dallas has the head-to-head tiebreaker courtesy of a Week 3 win. That makes this game all the more important for tiebreaker purposes. A Cowboys sweep would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker regardless of any other results.

Both teams are two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East. The Giants have yet to play Philadelphia, while the Cowboys lost in Philadelphia and have one game remaining. Both teams 1.5 games up on the Commanders in the division.

The Seahawks are currently in seventh place, a game back of New York and Dallas. A Seahawks win over the Raiders coupled with a loss by the Giants moves Seattle into sixth place. A Seahawks win coupled with a Cowboys loss likely would not move Seattle up because Dallas has the conference record tiebreaker.