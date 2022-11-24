What is the spread for Patriots vs. Vikings? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots for the nightcap of the NFL Thanksgiving slate on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Vikings check in as 3 point home favorites with an over/under of 42.5 total points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heading into this game, the Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL at 8-2. That includes an improbable overtime win against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. However, Minnesota’s momentum was destroyed in a 40-3 loss against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Making matters even worse, left tackle Christian Darrisaw left that game, and he will not play on Thanksgiving. That’s worrisome for a Vikings offensive line that was not able to protect QB Kirk Cousins last week. They’ll have their work cut out for them against a hearty New England pass rush.

The Patriots are firmly in the AFC playoff race while holding a 6-4 record. However, it’s an extremely tight race, and New England needs to stockpile wins wherever there’s an opportunity. The Patriots have been able to capture three straight victories, winning four of their last five overall. New England is getting it done on defense, allowing just six total points in its last two games. The Pats will need another strong showing from that unit to pull out a road victory at Minnesota on Thursday.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Vikings-Patriots. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Vikings odds, line movement

Nov. 23

Point spread: Vikings, 3-points

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Vikings -145, Patriots +125

Nov. 20

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -175, Patriots +150

Nov. 16

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Vikings -180, Patriots +155

Patriots vs. Vikings betting trends

SU: Patriots 6-4, Vikings 8-2

ATS: Patriots 6-3-1, Vikings 4-5-1

O/U: Patriots 4-6, Vikings 5-5

Patriots vs. Vikings betting splits

Point spread: Vikings 65% handle, 75% bets

Total: Over 69% handle, Under 59% bets

Moneyline: Vikings 69% handle, 68% bets