Mississippi State vs. No. 20 Ole Miss start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 SEC) and No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) meet up in Week 13 at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford for an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and the game will air on ESPN.

The Egg Bowl is alive and well and will provide endless entertainment for families on Thanksgiving day. The Rebels have won two straight in this rivalry, but limp into this one after a 42-27 blowout at the hands of Arkansas. Still, don’t sleep on this offense. Quinshon Judkins is a unit and has 16 scores on the ground this year.

The Bulldogs have won two of their last three and looked competitive against Georgia for a bit before the best team in football pulled away for a resounding win. Quarterback Will Rogers leads this air raid attack with 32 touchdowns on the year to just five interceptions.

Ole Miss is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -125 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 61.