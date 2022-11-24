Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The Mississippi State Bulldogs visit the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels in Week 13 for the latest edition of the Egg Bowl. Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Night. The game will air on ESPN. Will it be the last time head coach Lane Kiffin leads the Rebels before heading to the Auburn Tigers?

Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4) has proven to be a very middling SEC West team this season, beating every team currently below them and losing to every team above them. Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3) is led by head coach Lane Kiffin, who has been connected to the Auburn head coaching job throughout the week. The Rebels were embarrassed by the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, at one point trailing 42-6 in an eventual 42-27 loss.

Ole Miss is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +105 underdog, with the point total set at all 61.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Date: Thursday, November 24

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.