Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will face the Detroit Lions in Week 12 of the NFL season. This Thanksgiving game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24, and the Bills are listed as nine-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. What does this mean for Bills RB Devin Singletary and his fantasy prospects? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary is fresh off a productive fantasy outing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Singletary had 18 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 11 yards in that game. That was good for 17.7 fantasy points in PPR scoring. Singletary could replicate those numbers against a mediocre Detroit’s run defense in Week 12. Volume and game flow appear to be in his favor.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start. Singletary is a solid RB2 play in a strong matchup at Detroit. Go ahead and start him with confidence.