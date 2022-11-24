James Cook, Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will face the Detroit Lions in Week 12 of the NFL season. This is a Thursday game that will be played on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), so be sure to set your fantasy lineups in time. Looking within that, should you start or sit Bills RBs James Cook and Nyheim Hines? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RBs James Cook, Nyheim Hines

Cook is fresh off a strong showing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, posting 86 rushing yards on 11 carries. However, that seems more like an outlier than anything. Cook has failed to surpass 35 rushing yards in six straight games prior to that. It’s hard to believe he can string together back-to-back solid fantasy outings.

On the other hand, it’s easy to sit Bills RB Nyheim Hines in Week 12. Hines had one carry for -8 yards and no receptions (one target) in Week 11 against the Browns. For reference, Cook had 11 carries and Devin Singletary saw 18 carries in that game. Hines doesn’t seem to have a fantasy-relevant role in the Bills' backfield at the moment.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit. Cook is the better option of the two, but both of these Bills' backup RBs are difficult to trust as long as Singletary is healthy while soaking up most of the work in the Buffalo backfield.