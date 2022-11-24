Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Detroit Lions for Week 12 of the NFL season. This game will be played on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. What are the fantasy prospects for Bills WR Gabe Davis within that? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis has been up-and-down from a fantasy perspective this season. However, he still carries strong upside fueled by his touchdown potential. Davis posted five catches (seven targets) for 68 yards in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. That’s one week following an inspiring six-catch (on 10 targets) 93-yard and one-touchdown showing against the Minnesota Vikings.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start. Davis is a borderline WR2 option for Week 12. It helps that the Lions have given up the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers this year, so get the Bills pass-catch in your lineups.