Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will face the Detroit Lions in Week 12 of the NFL season. This game is scheduled for Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) with kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET. Looking within that, should you start or sit Bills TE Dawson Knox in your fantasy lineup? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox has been as productive as his nine-touchdown campaign last year showed, and he’s still a solid fantasy tight end. The Bills TE has posted back-to-back productive weeks, catching four passes (six targets) for 57 yards in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. Last week, he caught all seven targets for 70 yards against the Cleveland Browns. There’s a chance Knox keeps the momentum against a Detroit team that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this year.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start. It’s frustrating that Knox has been held without a touchdown catch in three straight weeks, but he’s still a borderline top-five tight end who sees respectable volume.