Jared Goff start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) for their Week 12 matchup. What does this matchup mean for the fantasy prospects of Lions QB Jared Goff? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff is a better real-life quarterback than fantasy quarterback at this stage in his career. In other words, the Lions have been utilizing him as more of a game manager in recent contests. While Goff has only thrown one interception in his last four games, he only has four touchdowns over that span as well. The Lions QB could only muster 6.5 fantasy points against the New York Giants last week, and it’s hard to believe he’ll bounce back too much in a difficult matchup with the Bills.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit. There are better fantasy quarterbacks available. Goff has had a low fantasy floor this season, and a tough draw against the Bills is hardly encouraging.