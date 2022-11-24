D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 24) for Week 12 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Lions RB D’Andre Swift? Should you start or sit him in your fantasy lineup? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Swift’s volume has been somewhat concerning in recent weeks. He has logged six or fewer carries in four straight games while recording 12 receptions over that span. However, he was able to find the end zone last week at the New York Giants despite only seeing five carries. With that being said, Swift will continue to serve as the Lions receiving specialist in pass-friendly game scripts. That could be the case in Week 12, as Detroit checks in as a nine-point underdog against the Bills.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start. You can start Swift as an RB2 or FLEX play in Week 12. The lack of touches is alarming, but there’s a chance Swift plays a crucial part in the Lions’ passing attack as they try to keep pace with the Bills on Thanksgiving.