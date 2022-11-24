Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 24 — of the NFL Week 12 slate. What does this matchup mean for Lions RB Jamal Williams? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams is clearly the lead running back in Detroit’s backfield. He has seen 16 or more carries in three straight weeks, capping that off with three rushing touchdowns against the New York Giants in Week 11. Williams now has nine rushing touchdowns on the season, and he should continue to absorb the Lions’ goal-line carries.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start. Don’t expect another three-touchdown performance, but it’s nice to know that Williams has that level of upside. The matchup against Buffalo is tough, but Williams is a solid RB2 due to his expected workload and touchdown prowess.