Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will look to split the season series as they face the Dallas Cowboys as part of the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium with the game airing on FOX. Dallas’ defense has not been particularly kind to quarterbacks, but we’ve seen Daniel Jones exceed expectations many times this season. Does the Giants’ signal-caller make sense as a fantasy starter for Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones gets a second shot at the Cowboys after putting up a 13.74 fantasy performance when they last met back in Week 3. Since then, however, the Giants’ signal-caller has been slowly building the case as a viable fantasy starter due to his growing dual-threat ability. In last week’s game versus the Lions, Jones finished with 24.64 fantasy points behind 341 passing yards to go along with seven carries for 50 yards and a rushing score. When the Giants have been forced to play from behind, Jones has emerged as a fantasy player that can put up points in a multitude of ways.

Granted, he’ll have his work cut out for him against the Cowboys and their pass rush which is notably highlighted by Micah Parsons. Dallas gives up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and is coming off a win in which they limited the pass-heavy Vikings to just a field goal. The Cowboys also boast the best passing defense which gives up just 174.5 passing yards per game. A big performance from Jones on the road against a division rival will mean needing to put together an all-around complete game.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Despite Jones’ growing ability to become a dual-threat option, I don’t like the divisional matchup on the road here. Dallas’ defense already had the upper hand when they last met in Week 3, and the lack of receiving options could mean Jones’ struggles to connect with playmakers outside of Saquon Barkley. Keep Jones on the bench for this Thanksgiving matchup.