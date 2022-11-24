Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys go head to head in an NFC East showdown on Thanksgiving day. With a limited number of weapons on the outside, Darius Slayton has arguably become the Giants’ WR1 by default. Can the fourth-year wideout make the case as a viable starter for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton is riding a four-game streak with double-digit fantasy points as he continues to make the most of a receiving corps that lacks depth. The Giants’ wideout saw 10 targets last week and caught five passes for 86 yards, with a receiving touchdown the only missing component of what could have been an even stronger fantasy stat line. His team-high in targets was clearly a result of playing from behind early on, and his volume of opportunities will only increase with Wan’Dale Robinson lost for the season due to an MCL injury. Simply put, Slayton is one of the few, if not the only, trustworthy and healthy targets for Daniel Jones.

Having a big performance on Thanksgiving will mean doing so at the expense of one of the best defenses. Dallas gives up the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL and they allow the 10th-fewest passing completions per game through 11 weeks. However, they give up an average of 20.1 fantasy points to wideouts, and the Giants’ thin depth at the position could mean the majority, or all of the receiving yards, benefits Slayton in this matchup.

Start or sit in Week 12?

The matchup will not be easy for Slayton, but the limited depth at receiver means that he is arguably the bonafide WR1 this week and going forward in the future. Despite likely playing across the likes of Trevon Diggs, the volume of targets Slayton should get is too enticing to ignore. He is a viable starter this week with some nice flex appeal for respective fantasy managers.