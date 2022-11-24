Tanner Hudson, Lawrence Cager start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will look to avenge their Week 3 loss as they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day. New York has been significantly impacted by injuries to their offense, which means other names could be worth a look to finalize this week’s fantasy lineups. Tanner Hudson and Lawrence Cager could be under-the-radar options if the Giants look to involve their tight ends more, beginning with Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Tanner Hudson & Lawrence Cager

Despite playing from behind early on against the Lions last week, Hudson still put up a goose egg in finishing the same without a catch and a target. Given the injuries to the receiving corps, with the latest loss highlighted by a season-ending injury to Wan’Dale Robinson, there is a chance that the tight end position could play an elevated role in the Giants’ offense. However, the track record to date does not inspire much confidence. Hudson’s best performance this season came in 8 when he finished with three catches for 58 receiving yards. Otherwise, he’s finished without a catch in six of his 10 games this year.

Cager had his lone touchdown grab of the season in Week 10 when he finished with 8.9 PPR fantasy points, but last week he had just two catches for 20 yards for a total of 4.0 PPR fantasy points. Despite New York playing catch-up against Detroit last week the opportunities clearly did not translate into elevated fantasy production for the Giants' tight ends. Perhaps out of necessity that trend changes versus the Cowboys this week, but it’s a tall task given that Hudson and Cager are behind the pecking order with Saquon Barkley and Darius Slayton as the clear favorites on offense. Dallas also gives up the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends at just 4.3 points per game.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Hudson and Lawrence could be worth a roster spot at a notoriously top-heavy tight-end position in fantasy football, but the lack of fantasy production does not instill confidence in either player heading into this matchup. They’re best kept on the bench for Week 12, in particular against a stingy Cowboys defense.