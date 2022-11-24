Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys continue their annual tradition of playing on Thanksgiving day as they play host to their NFC East rival New York Giants. Dallas has excellent momentum on their side after a 40-3 blowout win over the Vikings last week, and quarterback Dak Prescott was incredibly efficient in the convincing win. Can the veteran signal-caller channel the same momentum heading into this Week 12 matchup and make the case as a confident starter among fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott seems to be getting back into rhythm after making his fourth start since returning from injury back in Week 7. The Cowboys signal-caller was incredibly efficient in last week’s blowout over the Vikings, completing 22-of-25 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns for 20.76 fantasy points. Dallas had its way versus the Vikings and their 31st-ranked pass defense, but Prescott should have an equally efficient day in facing an average-at-best Giants defense on Thanksgiving.

New York is ranked 15th in pass defense and allows 211.8 yards per game through the air. They allow only 14.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is the 10th-fewest in the NFL, but a talented offense like the Cowboys should mean Prescott will be able to exploit the Giants. New York will be forced to respect Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot after surrendering four rushing touchdowns last week to the Lions. Respecting the ground game should mean Prescott can benefit from a sound play-action strategy.

Start or sit in Week 12?

The Giants are slowly beginning to look vulnerable with each passing week, setting up Prescott as a fantasy starter with excellent QB1 upside in this matchup. Fire up the veteran in fantasy lineups and look for him to exploit his NFC East rival as they play host in Week 12.