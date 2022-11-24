Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys once again are featured on the Thanksgiving slate as they play host to the New York Giants in Week 12. Running back Ezekiel Elliott made his return to the lineup last week and put on a fantasy performance that was reminiscent of the level of production fans are used to seeing. Can he continue the momentum as he prepares to face his division rival on Thursday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott made his way back into the Cowboys lineup and rewarded fantasy managers’ confidence accordingly. The veteran tailback had 17.7 PPR fantasy points with 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns. His volume of touches was split exactly down the middle with fellow backfield teammate Tony Pollard, which could illustrate the two-halfback approach that Dallas could use going forward. After a successful day on the ground for Elliott last week, he has an excellent opportunity ahead of him to replicate his performance.

The Giants are ranked 25th in run defense and give up an average of 135.9 yards per game on the ground. Last week alone they surrendered a combined four rushing touchdowns to another running back duo in Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift. As the Giants head on the road for this NFC East matchup, look for their porous run defense to open up a number of holes for Elliott to take advantage of. It should also ease the minds of fantasy managers to know that the Giants give up 19.6 fantasy points per game to tailbacks, which is the 10th-most in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Despite splitting carries typically being a cause for concern in fantasy football, Elliott so far has been able to make the most of his chances for consistent fantasy production. Now as he faces one of the most vulnerable defenses against the run, fire him up as a starter with tremendous upside in this NFC East matchup.