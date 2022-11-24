Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a convincing blowout win in Week 11 as they prepare to face the New York Giants on Thanksgiving day. Running back Tony Pollard posted an impressive stat line in last week’s win, and he’ll look to continue the same level of success against his NFC East rival on Thursday. Should fantasy managers continue to place their confidence in the Cowboys' running back his week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard has been on an absolute tear with numbers that are reminiscent of an RB1. The Cowboys tailback finished with 15 carries for 80 yards and two receiving touchdowns in last week’s blowout win over the Vikings, resulting in a seismic 36.9 PPR fantasy performance. Last week’s stat line was Pollard’s third-straight game with over 20 fantasy points, and his latest success came with Ezekiel Elliott making his return to Dallas’ lineup. The fact that Pollard continues to see incredible success alongside Elliott in the backfield makes it hard to keep either option on the bench in a given week.

While putting together another 30+ fantasy performance is a tall task, Pollard could have the benefit of the doubt as he faces a struggling Giants’ defense against the run. New York gives up 135.9 rushing yards per game, which is 25th in the NFL. They also allow the 10th-most fantasy points per game to running backs after allowing a combined four rushing touchdowns to Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift last week. Playing at home should be the icing on the cake as the Giants travel on the road with a limited number of weapons on offense.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Pollard is putting up RB1 numbers over the past month, and at the very least he shares the backfield responsibility as an RB 1A or 1B next to Elliott. The Giants’ poor run defense should be reason enough to roll with Pollard this week. Fire him as a starter in fantasy lineups with an easy RB1 upside in Week 12.