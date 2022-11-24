Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will look to sweep the season series as they play host to the New York Giants on Thanksgiving day. Wide receiver Michael Gallup has been relatively quiet amid a Cowboys offense that has a number of weapons at its disposal, but the veteran wideout is capable of posting a breakout performance at any given moment. Could a Thanksgiving matchup with his NFC East rival be justification to plug in Gallup among fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup continues to gradually return to the level of production that fans are accustomed to seeing, and that slow progress has understandably resulted in quiet fantasy production so far this season. The veteran wideout had just three catches on four targets last week for a total of 41 receiving yards, which resulted in just 7.1 PPR fantasy points. Granted, the game was out of hand early on as the Cowboys cruised to a blowout win, but his volume of targets was behind Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, and Dalton Schultz.

As long as the Cowboys' offense does not miss a beat moving forward, it’s likely that Dak Prescott will be in no rush to force-feed Gallup with targets on a given basis. Perhaps the latter can post a breakout performance versus the Giants’ 15th-ranked pass defense, but he is arguably lower in the pecking order behind Lamb and Schultz, as well as the running duo of Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. It’s clear that it will take time for Gallup to return to his level of production from last year, which understandably makes it difficult for fantasy managers to include him in lineups on a consistent basis.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Gallup is best kept on the bench this week even as he prepares to go against a relatively average pass defense. There are too many options ahead of him and as long as the Cowboys' offense is in rhythm, Gallup may continue to be the odd man out in picking up whatever targets are left over.