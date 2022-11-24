Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys continue their annual tradition as they headline the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate with a date versus the New York Giants. Dallas is coming off an offensive rout over the Vikings last week, and the momentum could continue against what appears to be a favorable matchup. Amid one of the thinnest positions in fantasy football, could Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz make sense as a starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz had a relatively quiet day last week with 5.2 PPR fantasy points amid a blowout win, but prior to that, he had posted back-to-back convincing double-digit performances. The Cowboys' tight end had 13.4 and 17.4 PPR fantasy points in Weeks 8 and 10 respectively and should remain consistently involved as the WR2 option for Dak Prescott. Schultz had five targets last week which was tied with CeeDee Lamb and second only to Tony Pollard, who had a seismic fantasy performance overall.

With Michael Gallup continuing to ease his way back into form, Schultz is easily the next best option in the pecking order among Cowboys receivers. The Giants' defense gives up the 17th-most fantasy points on average to opposing tight ends, illustrating a largely subpar defense against the position. They are also ranked 15th against the pass with an average of 211.8 passing yards per game surrendered, so Prescott should be prepared to throw downfield. Amid a top-heavy position in fantasy football, Schultz remains a consistent lock-in option.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Schultz is once again a viable candidate to start in fantasy lineups this week and managers should plug him in accordingly. The Cowboys' offense is coming off a convincing win and Schultz should benefit from a game plan to attack them through the air as the bonafide WR2 in Dallas' passing offense.